Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Miami Heat

Regular Season Records: Chicago 40-42, Miami 44-38

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Chicago 0, Miami 0

The Chicago Bulls and the Miami Heat will fight it out at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Kaseya Center to see who snags the last playoff spot and who heads home. The Heat are expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Bulls this last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

On Wednesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Chicago beat Toronto 109-105. The win was all the more spectacular given the Bulls were down 19 points with 9:09 left in the third quarter. Zach LaVine was on fire, as he earned 39 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Heat probably aren't too happy after their recent playoff game against the Magic. Miami took a 116-105 hit to the loss column at the hands of Atlanta. It's hard to win when your opponent outrebounds you 6 to 22 on the offensive side.

The Bulls finished their regular season with a 40-42 record overall (48.8% PCT). The Heat did slightly better, finishing 44-38 (53.7% PCT). The winner of Friday's game will have snagged the last spot in the Eastern conference playoffs (the 8th seed), while the loser will have to wait until next year to try again.

Odds

Miami are a solid 5.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.





The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 208.5 points.

