Only two more quarters stand between the Heat and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a 58-57 lead against the Bulls.

The Heat came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Chicago 10-16, Miami 14-11

What to Know

The Bulls and the Heat are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2021, but not for long. The Chicago Bulls will head out on the road to face off against the Miami Heat at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kaseya Center. The Bulls pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 5-point favorite Heat.

On Thursday, Chicago earned a 124-116 victory over Miami.

The Bulls' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Ayo Dosunmu led the charge by scoring 24 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Dosunmu has scored all season. Coby White was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 26 points and 11 assists.

Chicago's win bumped their record up to 10-16. As for Miami, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-11.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bulls haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.4 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Heat struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Bulls beat the Heat 124-116 in their previous matchup on Thursday. Do the Bulls have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Heat turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a 5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 219.5 points.

Series History

Miami and Chicago both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.

Dec 14, 2023 - Chicago 124 vs. Miami 116

Nov 20, 2023 - Miami 118 vs. Chicago 100

Nov 18, 2023 - Chicago 102 vs. Miami 97

Apr 14, 2023 - Miami 102 vs. Chicago 91

Mar 18, 2023 - Chicago 113 vs. Miami 99

Dec 20, 2022 - Chicago 113 vs. Miami 103

Oct 19, 2022 - Chicago 116 vs. Miami 108

Apr 02, 2022 - Miami 127 vs. Chicago 109

Feb 28, 2022 - Miami 112 vs. Chicago 99

Dec 11, 2021 - Miami 118 vs. Chicago 92

Injury Report for the Heat

Dru Smith: out (Knee)

Bam Adebayo: out (Hip)

Jamal Cain: questionable (Finger)

Tyler Herro: out (Ankle)

Injury Report for the Bulls