Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Chicago 10-16, Miami 14-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $37.62

What to Know

The Bulls and the Heat are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2021, but not for long. The Chicago Bulls will head out on the road to face off against the Miami Heat at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kaseya Center. The Bulls pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 5-point favorite Heat.

Last Thursday, Chicago earned a 124-116 victory over Miami.

The Bulls' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Ayo Dosunmu led the charge by scoring 24 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Dosunmu has scored all season. Nikola Vucevic was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Chicago's win bumped their record up to 10-16. As for Miami, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-11.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bulls haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.4 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Heat struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Bulls beat the Heat 124-116 in their previous matchup on Thursday. Do the Bulls have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Heat turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a 5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 217.5 points.

Series History

Miami and Chicago both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.