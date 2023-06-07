Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Miami Heat

Regular Season Records: Denver 53-29, Miami 44-38

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Denver 1, Miami 1

The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will meet in Miami for Game 3 of the NBA Finals at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kaseya Center. The Nuggets are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

The Nuggets probably aren't too happy after their recent playoff game against the Heat. Denver fell just short of Miami by a score of 111-108. The Nuggets were up 50-35 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead. The losing side was boosted by Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 41 points and 11 rebounds. That made it three consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.

Coming into Game 3 the Nuggets and the Heat are all tied up with one win apiece. So who wins this crucial Game 3 matchup? Check CBS Sports after the game to find out.

Odds

Denver is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 214.5 points.

