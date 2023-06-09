Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Miami Heat

Regular Season Records: Denver 53-29, Miami 44-38

How To Watch

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Denver 2, Miami 1

The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will meet in Miami for Game 4 of the NBA Finals at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Kaseya Center. The Nuggets are looking to tack on another W to their 4-game streak on the road.

On Wednesday, Denver strolled past Miami with points to spare, taking the game 109-94. Turns out winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 14.3% better than the opposition. The Nuggets' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 32 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists, and Jamal Murray, who dropped a triple-double on 34 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Jokic now has 29 triple-doubles this season.

The Nuggets are on top in this series right now, leading the Heat 2-1. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Nuggets can extend their lead or if the Heat can make up some ground.

Odds

Denver is a 3-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 210.5 points.

