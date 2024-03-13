Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Denver 45-20, Miami 35-29

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $73.00

What to Know

The Nuggets have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kaseya Center. The Heat took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Nuggets, who come in off a win.

Last Monday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Denver beat the Raptors 125-119. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 2:59 mark of the second quarter, when the Nuggets were facing a 64-42 deficit.

Nikola Jokic continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a triple-double on 35 points, 17 rebounds, and 12 assists. He has been hot recently, having posted 25 or more points the last five times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Jamal Murray, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 assists.

The Heat came into the matchup on Sunday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They fell just short of Washington by a score of 110-108. The Heat just can't catch a break and have now endured three defeats in a row.

The Heat struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Wizards racked up 35 assists.

Denver is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a massive bump to their 45-20 record this season. As for Miami, their defeat dropped their record down to 35-29.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nuggets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (they're ranked fifth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Heat struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Nuggets didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Heat in their previous matchup two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 103-97 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Nuggets since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Denver is a 4.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nuggets, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 215 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miami.