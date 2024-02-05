3rd Quarter Report

The Clippers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. After three quarters, neither squad has the game in the bag, but the Clippers lead 69-67 over the Heat.

If the Clippers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 33-15 in no time. On the other hand, the Heat will have to make due with a 26-24 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Los Angeles 32-15, Miami 26-23

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $44.00

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Miami Heat at 6:00 p.m. ET on February 4th at Kaseya Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, Los Angeles beat the Pistons 136-125. With that victory, the Clippers brought their scoring average up to 118.5 points per game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Clippers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kawhi Leonard, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 33 points and 3 assists. Leonard continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Another player making a difference was Russell Westbrook, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Miami was able to grind out a solid victory over the Wizards on Friday, taking the game 110-102. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Heat.

Jimmy Butler was the offensive standout of the matchup as he almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine rebounds. Less helpful for the Heat was Terry Rozier's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Los Angeles is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 32-15 record this season. As for Miami, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 26-23.

Sunday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Clippers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Heat struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their sixth straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Odds

Los Angeles is a 4-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 224.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Miami.