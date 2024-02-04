Who's Playing
Los Angeles Clippers @ Miami Heat
Current Records: Los Angeles 32-15, Miami 26-23
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Ticket Cost: $44.00
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Miami Heat at 6:00 p.m. ET on February 4th at Kaseya Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Friday, Los Angeles beat the Pistons 136-125. With that victory, the Clippers brought their scoring average up to 118.5 points per game.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Clippers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kawhi Leonard, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 33 points and 3 assists. Leonard continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Another player making a difference was Russell Westbrook, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine assists.
Meanwhile, Miami was able to grind out a solid victory over the Wizards on Friday, taking the game 110-102. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Heat.
Jimmy Butler was the offensive standout of the matchup as he almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine rebounds. Less helpful for the Heat was Terry Rozier's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.
Los Angeles is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 32-15 record this season. As for Miami, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 26-23.
Sunday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Clippers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Heat struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Looking forward, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their sixth straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).
Odds
Los Angeles is a 4-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 3.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 224.5 points.
Series History
Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Miami.
- Jan 01, 2024 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Miami 104
- Jan 02, 2023 - Miami 110 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Dec 08, 2022 - Miami 115 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Jan 28, 2022 - Miami 121 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Nov 11, 2021 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Miami 109
- Feb 15, 2021 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Miami 118
- Jan 28, 2021 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Miami 105
- Feb 05, 2020 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Miami 111
- Jan 24, 2020 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Miami 117
- Jan 23, 2019 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Miami 99