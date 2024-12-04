Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Los Angeles 12-9, Miami 9-10

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kaseya Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The Lakers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 220, but even that wound up being too high. They fell victim to a painful 109-80 defeat at the hands of the Timberwolves on Monday. The matchup marked Los Angeles' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Lakers struggled to work together and finished the game with only 19 assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, the Heat suffered their biggest loss since October 23rd on Monday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 108-89 to the Celtics. Miami hasn't had much luck with Boston recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Los Angeles' defeat dropped their record down to 12-9. As for Miami, they now have a losing record at 9-10.

The Lakers are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

The Lakers lost to the Heat on the road by a decisive 110-96 margin in their previous meeting back in January. Can the Lakers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Heat, as the game opened with the Heat as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 216 points.

Series History

Miami has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.