1st Quarter Report

The Heat and the Grizzlies have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 22-21, the Heat have looked like the better team, but there's still three more quarters to play.

The Heat entered the contest with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will the Grizzlies hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Memphis 16-27, Miami 24-19

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $31.88

What to Know

The Grizzlies have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 24th at Kaseya Center. The Grizzlies will be strutting in after a win while the Heat will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Monday, Memphis earned a 108-100 victory over Toronto. The win was just what the Grizzlies needed coming off of a 125-96 loss in their prior match.

The Grizzlies can attribute much of their success to Vince Williams Jr., who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds, and Jaren Jackson Jr., who scored 27 points along with six steals and five assists. Those six steals set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, the Heat's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They received a tough blow as they fell 105-87 to Orlando. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Heat have scored all season.

Memphis' victory bumped their record up to 16-27. As for Miami, their loss dropped their record down to 24-19.

Wednesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Heat struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Grizzlies came up short against the Heat in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 108-102. Can the Grizzlies avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a big 9.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 10-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 212.5 points.

Series History

Miami and Memphis both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.