Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Miami Heat

Regular Season Records: Milwaukee 58-24, Miami 44-38

How To Watch

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Miami 2, Milwaukee 1

On Monday, the Miami Heat will fight it out against the Milwaukee Bucks in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 11:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center. The Bucks are expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Heat this last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Heat have been camping out in three-point land, and with an average three-point shooting percentage of 35% over the past three games, it's easy to see why. They blew past Milwaukee 121-99.

The Heat were dynamite from beyond the arc, nailing an impressive 48.5% of their shots from deep. They have now had three straight games with three-point shooting accuracy at or above 43%.

The Heat are sitting pretty at the moment, as they lead the series with the Bucks 2-1. Come back here after the game to see if the Heat can scoop up another win or if the Bucks can turn things around.

Odds

Milwaukee are a solid 6-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 217.5 points.

