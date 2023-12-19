Halftime Report

The Heat and the Timberwolves have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. The Heat have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Timberwolves 66-54.

The Heat came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Minnesota 19-5, Miami 15-11

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $41.00

What to Know

The Timberwolves are 8-2 against the Heat since April of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Minnesota Timberwolves will head out on the road to face off against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center. The Heat do have the home-court advantage, but the Timberwolves are expected to win by a single point.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make 12 more threes than your opponent, a fact the Timberwolves proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 127-109 victory over Indiana. That's two games straight that the Timberwolves have won by exactly 18 points.

The Timberwolves can attribute much of their success to Anthony Edwards, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 37 points and 4 assists, and Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 40 points and 12 rebounds. Those 40 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, Miami skirted by Chicago 118-116 on Saturday thanks to a clutch shot from Jimmy Butler with less than a second left in the fourth quarter.

The Heat's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Butler, who scored 28 points.

Minnesota is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 19-5 record this season. As for Miami, their win bumped their record up to 15-11.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Timberwolves have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for the Heat, though, as they've been averaging only 40.7 rebounds per game. Given the Timberwolves' sizeable advantage in that area, the Heat will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Timberwolves strolled past the Heat in their previous meeting back in October by a score of 106-90. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Timberwolves since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Minnesota is a slight 1-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 218.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miami.