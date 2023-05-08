Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Miami Heat

Regular Season Records: New York 47-35, Miami 44-38

How To Watch

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: TNT

What to Know

Current Series Standings: New York 1, Miami 2

On Monday, the New York Knicks will face off against the Miami Heat in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center. The Knicks are expected to lose this one by four points, a fact the team is well aware of.

On Saturday, New York lost to Miami on the road by a decisive 105-86 margin. The Knicks were down 87-70 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the defeat, they got a good performance out of Jalen Brunson, who earned 20 points along with 8 assists and 6 rebounds.

The Knicks are sitting on shaky ground at the moment, as the Heat currently lead the series 2-1. Check CBS Sports after the game to see if the Knicks can turn things around or if the Heat keep on going.

Odds

Miami are a 4.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.





The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 206.5 points.

