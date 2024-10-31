3rd Quarter Report

Down six at the end of the second quarter, the Knicks now have the lead. They have jumped out to a 87-80 lead against the Heat.

The Knicks came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Miami Heat

Current Records: New York 1-2, Miami 2-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Knicks and the Heat are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2023, but not for long. The New York Knicks will face off against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kaseya Center. The Knicks are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The experts predicted the Knicks would be headed in after a victory, but the Cavaliers made sure that didn't happen. The Knicks took a 110-104 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cavaliers. The loss hurts even more since New York was up 72-59 with 4:29 left in the third.

Meanwhile, the Heat earned a 106-98 win over the Pistons on Monday. That's two games straight that Miami has won by exactly eight points.

Jimmy Butler was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 11 en route to 23 points plus seven assists and four steals.

New York now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Miami, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Looking ahead, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: New York is playing as the favorites on the road, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

The Knicks came up short against the Heat in their previous matchup back in April, falling 109-99. Can the Knicks avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New York is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is 215 points.

Series History

Miami and New York both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.