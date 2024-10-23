Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Orlando 0-0, Miami 0-0

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida
  • TV: FanDuel SN - Florida
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

The Miami Heat will host the Orlando Magic to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kaseya Center.

Looking back to last season, the Heat finished on the right side of .500 (46-36), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, the Magic also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 47-35.

Looking ahead, the Heat are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 40-38-2 record against the spread.

The Heat took their win against the Magic when the teams last played back in February by a conclusive 121-95. Will the Heat repeat their success, or do the Magic have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a slight 2-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.


The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 208 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.

  • Feb 06, 2024 - Miami 121 vs. Orlando 95
  • Jan 21, 2024 - Orlando 105 vs. Miami 87
  • Jan 12, 2024 - Miami 99 vs. Orlando 96
  • Dec 20, 2023 - Miami 115 vs. Orlando 106
  • Apr 09, 2023 - Miami 123 vs. Orlando 110
  • Mar 11, 2023 - Orlando 126 vs. Miami 114
  • Feb 11, 2023 - Miami 107 vs. Orlando 103
  • Jan 27, 2023 - Miami 110 vs. Orlando 105
  • Apr 10, 2022 - Orlando 125 vs. Miami 111
  • Dec 26, 2021 - Miami 93 vs. Orlando 83