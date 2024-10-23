Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Orlando 0-0, Miami 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: FanDuel SN - Florida

FanDuel SN - Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

The Miami Heat will host the Orlando Magic to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kaseya Center.

Looking back to last season, the Heat finished on the right side of .500 (46-36), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, the Magic also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 47-35.

Looking ahead, the Heat are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 40-38-2 record against the spread.

The Heat took their win against the Magic when the teams last played back in February by a conclusive 121-95. Will the Heat repeat their success, or do the Magic have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a slight 2-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 208 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.