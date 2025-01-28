3rd Quarter Report

The Magic are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Heat 103-91.

The Magic came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Orlando 24-23, Miami 22-22

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: FanDuel SN - Florida

FanDuel SN - Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $33.01

What to Know

The Heat will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center. The Heat might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 22 turnovers on Saturday.

The Heat are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 211.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against the Nets by a score of 106-97.

The Heat got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Tyler Herro out in front who went 8 for 14 en route to 25 points plus eight assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Magic can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They walked away with a 121-113 win over the Pistons.

The Magic's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Franz Wagner, who had 32 points along with seven assists. What's more, Wagner also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2024. Another player making a difference was Paolo Banchero, who almost dropped a double-double on 32 points and nine rebounds.

The win got Miami back to even at 22-22. As for Orlando, they now have a winning record of 24-23.

Not only did both teams in this Monday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, the Magic are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking Miami against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

The Heat barely slipped by the Magic when the teams last played back in December of 2024, winning 89-88. Do the Heat have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Magic turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a slight 1-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Heat as a 1-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 207.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.