Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Miami Heat

Current Records: San Antonio 10-40, Miami 27-24

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

The Spurs have enjoyed a seven-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kaseya Center. The Spurs are expected to lose this one by eight points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. The match between them and Cleveland wasn't particularly close, with San Antonio falling 117-101. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Spurs in their matchups with the Cavaliers: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, everything went Miami's way against the Magic on Tuesday as the Heat made off with a 121-95 win. The Heat pushed the score to 96-75 by the end of the third, a deficit the Magic had little chance of recovering from.

The Heat can attribute much of their success to Terry Rozier, who scored 18 points along with seven assists and six rebounds, and Jimmy Butler, who scored 23 points along with eight assists and eight rebounds. Rozier continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

San Antonio's loss was their fourth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 10-40. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 106.3 points per game. As for Miami, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 27-24 record this season.

The Spurs came up short against the Heat when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 118-113. Can the Spurs avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a big 8-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 226 points.

Series History

Miami has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.