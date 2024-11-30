1st Quarter Report

The Raptors and the Heat have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 21-20, the Raptors have looked like the better team, but there's still three more quarters to play.

The Raptors came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Toronto 5-14, Miami 8-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

The Heat and the Raptors are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2022, but not for long. The Miami Heat will be playing at home against the Toronto Raptors at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Kaseya Center. The Heat might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Wednesday.

The Heat are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 218.5, but even that wound up being too high. They snuck past the Hornets with a 98-94 win.

Even though they won, the Heat struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as the Hornets pulled down 16.

Meanwhile, a well-balanced attack led the Raptors over the Pelicans in every quarter on their way to victory on Wednesday. Everything went the Raptors' way against the Pelicans as the Raptors made off with a 119-93 victory. That looming 119-93 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Toronto yet this season.

The Raptors got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ochai Agbaji out in front who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points plus six rebounds. What's more, Agbaji also posted a 85.7% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in February. Jamison Battle was another key player, going 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points.

The victory got Miami back to even at 8-8. As for Toronto, their win ended a 13-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-14.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's game: The Heat have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.6 threes per game. It's a different story for the Raptors, though, as they've been averaging only 10.9. Given the Heat's sizable advantage in that area, the Raptors will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, the Heat are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Currently 12-7 against the spread, Toronto has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Miami is only 5-11 ATS.

Odds

Miami is a big 7.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 219.5 points.

Series History

Miami and Toronto both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.