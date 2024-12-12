Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Toronto 7-18, Miami 12-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: Sportsnet Toronto

Sportsnet Toronto Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The Raptors have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kaseya Center. The Raptors are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

The Raptors are hoping to turn things around on Thursday after a slow start to the season, which is looking a lot like last year's. They fell to the Knicks 113-108.

The Raptors' defeat came about despite a quality game from RJ Barrett, who had 30 points along with eight rebounds.

Even though they lost, the Raptors smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Knicks only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, the Heat waltzed into their contest on Sunday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They came out on top against Cleveland by a score of 122-113.

Among those leading the charge was Tyler Herro, who scored 34 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. What's more, he also racked up two offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in January.

Toronto's loss dropped their record down to 7-18. As for Miami, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-10.

While only the Heat took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for the Heat, as the team is favored by a full 10.5 points. This contest will be Toronto's 20th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 12-7 against the spread).

The Raptors skirted past the Heat 119-116 in their previous meeting last Sunday. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Raptors since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Miami is a big 10.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Heat, as the game opened with the Heat as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 224.5 points.

Series History

Miami and Toronto both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.