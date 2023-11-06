The Miami Heat's new City Edition court is leaning hard into the "Heat Culture" the franchise has prided itself on for years. As the Heat prepare to take on the Los Angeles Lakers Monday night, Miami will be unveiling its new City Edition court for the season at the Kaseya Center, as well as wearing City Edition jerseys.

The court features the words "Heat Culture" at center court, while each lane on either side of the court is inscribed with the following phrase: "Hardest working. Best conditioned. Most professional. Unselfish. Toughest. Meanest. Nastiest team in the NBA."

The Heat have long touted their culture as to why they've been so successful over the years. Players who have joined the team have talked about how Miami prides itself on being the best-conditioned and hardest working team in the league. Throughout the years the Heat have had hard-nosed competitors on their roster, something that Jimmy Butler embodies as the franchise's current star.

"Yeah, it's real. I think more than anything it's the belief that we have in one another and the belief you must have in yourself to realize how special you can be in this league, moment and organization," Butler told reporters about Heat Culture during their run to the NBA Finals in 2023.

When the team announced their City Edition jerseys for the 2023-24 season, they released a video touting the number of All-Defensive selections their players have received, as well as All-Stars, Hall of Famers and postseason success.