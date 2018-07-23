Michael Beasley doesn't think the personalities on the Lakers will lead to locker room drama
Michael Beasley wants to stop being judged
Michael Beasley signing with the Lakers was officially announced Monday and he's excited to be in Los Angeles. With Beasley an interesting pair of personalities in LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee, and Lance Stephenson. With such a cast of characters, the Lakers' locker room could get a little odd during the season. Maybe even have some drama.
When Beasley was asked about that potential drama by Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, he responded back in a way that could be seen as a little defensive. He doesn't want him, or his new teammates, to be judged so much before they've even had a chance to play together.
"If everybody does their job right and stops judging some players, me mainly, you'll figure out that guys like me and Nick Young and J.R. Smith and Lance Stephenson and guys like that, actually know how to play basketball, actually know how to win basketball games and actually know how to get along with others."
The category of player Beasley is putting himself in is one full of goofballs and gunners. J.R. Smith and Nick Young are notorious shooters that have no conscious. They also have been known to get a little excitable in some of their celebrations when they make baskets. Stephenson, of course, is known as one of the NBA's largest agitators. For Beasley, these are guys that are judged more for moments that don't have to do with basketball and he wants that to stop.
In a sense Beasley is right. It shouldn't matter that he's not known for being an intense player similar to his new teammate, James, or some of the stars around the NBA. As long as his production on the court is good then that should lead to success in the locker room. Winning solves all problems so as long as the Lakers win games then they should never have to worry about personality clashes.
