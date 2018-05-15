Michael Jordan documentary series 'The Last Dance' to hit Netflix, ESPN Films in 2019
The 10-part, 10-hour production is set to highlight Jordan's rise and role on the 1990 Chicago Bulls
Amid his fight for a fourth NBA title, LeBron James may be the undisputed top basketball player of his generation.
But Michael Jordan's name still rings loud and clear as one of the most acclaimed of all time.
And it's the star power behind that name -- the MVP dominance that headlined the 1990-91 championship run by Jordan's Chicago Bulls -- that will be showcased in "The Last Dance," a new 10-part documentary series produced by Netflix and ESPN Films.
Here's the official trailer for "The Last Dance," which is set to premiere in 2019:
As ESPN announced Tuesday, the 10-hour program "will chronicle one of the greatest icons and most successful dynasties in sports history, Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls." Directed by Jason Hehir (who also made documentaries about Michigan's Fab Five, the Super Bowl-winning 1985 Chicago Bears and wrestling icon Andre the Giant) and produced by Mike Tollin, the series will also highlight Jordan's rise to fame in the NBA, complete with contributions from Jordan and other players from the Bulls' title-winning teams, plus "never-before-seen footage from the team's last championship run in the 1997-98 season."
