Michael Jordan downplays Russell Westbrook and James Harden's streaks: Says winning six titles is tougher
The G.O.A.T went on record as saying winning six titles is tougher than the current NBA stat streaks
Michael Jordan has spoken.
Although it's been over 20 years since the G.O.A.T won his last NBA title and 16 years since he last suited up on the basketball court, "His Airness" still has major clout over the league. Such is the case when you're one of the league's team owners and the greatest basketball player ever.
So naturally, the media had to ask Jordan what he thought of the NBA's current individual statistical streaks -- one featuring Russell Westbrook's NBA-record 10 consecutive triple-doubles and the other being James Harden's 30 straight 30-plus point games, which is only surpassed by Wilt Chamberlain.
The exact question that was framed was, which is more difficult, winning six championships - as Jordan did -- or the current streaks we have seen from Harden and Westbrook?
How do you think Jordan answered?
He sided with winning six titles, of course.
Via the Associated Press.
But the Charlotte Hornets' owner said Tuesday -- flashing a big grin -- that there is one accomplishment tougher than both of those feats: "Which is harder from the player's standpoint? Six championships, by all means."
"It shows progression in the league," Jordan said during an interview at the Hornets' facility while discussing the upcoming All-Star Weekend. "I am very proud of how both guys have done because they are making a mark for the league, and I think it really helps grow the league."
This is an impossible question to evaluate as an unbiased observer. Obviously, there are merits for both arguments. Winning six titles is definitely tough, but the actual facts are that 13 NBA players have won at least six titles. However, Jordan is the only one to win at least six titles while also winning six Finals MVP's and being the de facto leader for all of them.
In the case of Westbrook's triple-double record, he's the only one to do it. Hence, why it's a record. In the case of Harden, he's one of only two players in NBA history to score at least 30 points in 30 consecutive games.
On the other side of the argument, you can say that there's absolutely no defense played in today's game. Heck, it seems like everyone is putting up 30-point games and triple-doubles on a regular basis these days.
But hey, we also know how competitive Jordan is. Even at the age of 55 years old and deep into retirement, he'll never choose anyone over himself -- when it comes to anything.
That's why he's the best ever.
