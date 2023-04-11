A pair of Michael Jordan's game-worn shoes from the 1998 NBA Finals sold for $2.238 million on Sotheby's on Tuesday, becoming the most expensive pair of sneakers ever sold. The previous record for Jordan sneakers was a pair of his Nike Air Ships auctioned in 2021 for $1.47 million.

"Today's record-breaking result further proves that the demand for Michael Jordan sports memorabilia continues to outperform and transcend all expectations," said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectibles, told the media.

Action house said the black and red Nike Air Jordan 13, size 13, are in "pristine condition consistent with use." Jordan himself signed them with a silver marker. He wore them in Game 2 of the championship series between the Chicago Bulls and the Utah Jazz, which took place June 5, 1998.

"The sneakers feature large, beautiful, silver signatures on each toe-box, and are in immaculate condition," reads the Sotheby's description. "This is the only complete pair of sneakers worn by Michael in an NBA Finals game, from any of Michael's 6 NBA Finals series, that have ever been photomatched and authenticated by The MeiGray Group, the official authenticator of the NBA. They are also the only pair worn by Michael Jordan from the 1998 NBA postseason that have ever been photomatched by MeiGray."

The Jazz were up 1-0 in the series, so the Bulls felt the urgency to win Game 2 because they didn't want to have to recover from a larger deficit. Jordan stepped up and scored 37 points to give the Bulls a 93-88 victory in Utah.

Allegedly, Jordan had lost his jacket during an earlier practice that day and the ball-boy responsible for the visitors' locker room helped him find it. The Bulls star gave him these sneakers after the game as a thank you.

Chicago went on to win the series 4-2, and Jordan was named the Finals MVP. That became his sixth and final championship ring.

Collectors always seem willing to pay a high price for Jordan memorabilia, and understandably so as the 14-time All-Star is often considered one of the greatest players in NBA history. Last September, a game-worn jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals sold for record $10.1 million at auction.