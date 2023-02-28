A set of six individual game-worn sneakers from each of Michael Jordan's NBA championship winning games is up for sale as "The Dynasty Collection" at Sotheby's. Each shoe was worn by Jordan in one of the Chicago Bulls' six title-clinching games in the 1990s.

The auction house descries the set as "the most valuable and significant collection of Air Jordan sneakers ever brought to market."

"The Dynasty Collection is the sole-defining 'holy grail' of sneaker collecting," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of Streetwear & Modern Collectables, said in a statement to CBS News MoneyWatch. "They check all of the boxes that a collector wants: championship history, Hall of Fame association, and style."

The set includes:

Air Jordan VI (1991)

Air Jordan VII (1992)

Air Jordan VIII (1993)

Air Jordan XI (1996)

Air Jordan XII (1997)

Air Jordan XIV (1998)



The collection will be sold, not auctioned. Sotheby's is not disclosing the official sale price, but it's expected to be a price tag "well into the millions." The sneakers have been unveiled in Dubai and will be there for viewing until March 3.

"Dubai is an area where we are very excited to expand our reach, especially our sneaker business," Wachter told Gulf News. "More than half of our buyers in this department are under the age of 40, and given that the Middle East has a young collector base with much interest in sneakers, we are thrilled to unveil the Dynasty Collection here. And confident that this is only the beginning of Sotheby's sneaker presence in Dubai."

Given his popularity, it is not surprising that his game-worn items are so valuable. On the eve of his 60th birthday, a pair of his game-worn Air Jordan 8's sold for a total of $192,000 the PWCC Marketplace auction. That amounts seems small compared to the $10.1 million someone spent for Jordan's jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals last September -- becoming the most expensive game-worn sports memorabilia ever.

Jordan, who widely considered the greatest player to ever play in the NBA, knew how to shine in the postseason as he led Chicago to two three-peats (1991-1993 and 1996-1998) and a perfect 6-0 record in the Finals. His legendary career has a long list of accolades including six NBA Finals MVP awards, five NBA MVP awards, 14 All-Star appearances and two Olympic gold medals.