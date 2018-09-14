Michael Jordan, Hornets teaming up with NBA to begin Hurricane Florence relief efforts

Hurricane Florence has made landfall in North Carolina on Friday morning, bringing with it devastating waves and torrential rain. Already there has been extreme damage from wind and water, and it only figures to get worse as towns and cities begin to flood. Once the storm stops and the water subsides, the area will face massive reconstruction efforts which will cost millions of dollars.

In order to help the communities affected by the hurricane, the Charlotte Hornets and their owner, Michael Jordan, are teaming up with the NBA to begin relief efforts. Via NBA.com:

Charlotte Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan, the Hornets organization and the NBA announced today that they are working together with a number of community organizations to provide necessary and immediate relief and support to those affected by Hurricane Florence. "It's truly devastating for me to see the damage that Hurricane Florence is doing to my beloved home state of North Carolina and to the surrounding areas," said Jordan. "The recovery effort will be massive, and it will take a long time to repair the damage and for families to get back on their feet. Together with the NBA, we have launched a platform to aid those most impacted. Please join me, the Hornets organization and the NBA and donate to one of the local organizations assisting in the relief and recovery efforts. To all those affected, stay safe and know that we're here to help." Additional volunteering, rebuilding and donation efforts will be determined and announced by the Charlotte Hornets Foundation and the NBA in the near future, including opportunities for fans to get involved.

NBA teams are truly part of the community in the cities in which they play, and this effort by Jordan and the Hornets showcases that. They won't be able to do it alone, of course, but it's impressive to see the Hornets taking the lead on helping those around them recover from this awful storm.