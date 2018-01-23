Michael Jordan: Trade Kemba Walker? Only if Hornets get All-Star in return

Last week, the NBA world was surprised by reports that the Charlotte Hornets are looking to trade their best player, and franchise point guard, Kemba Walker.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hornets were looking to move Walker, along with one of their hefty contracts, in order to clean up their payroll. ESPN's Ian Begley added that the Hornets were talking to the New York Knicks about a potential deal.

Now, Hornets owner Michael Jordan has responded to the reports. Jordan admitted that there have been conversations with other teams involving Walker, but noted that the Hornets aren't exactly looking to trade him. The only scenario in which the Hornets would make such a move, Jordan said, is for another All-Star. Via the Charlotte Observer:

Jordan called the Observer primarily to address reports, initially by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Friday, that the Hornets are actively involved in trade talks that could result in Walker's departure. Jordan acknowledged there have been discussions with other teams, some initiated by the Hornets' front office, but that he isn't looking to lose Walker, clearly the team's most talented and productive player and an All-Star last season. "We bred him, we chose him, we groomed him to be a good player for us," Jordan said of Walker, who the Hornets drafted ninth overall in 2011, to a great extent because Jordan saw traits in Walker that reminded him of his own playing career. "I'm not looking to trade Kemba, but I would listen to opportunities." Jordan said he reached out to Walker Friday, after these reports became public, to reassure Walker the Hornets are not predisposed to moving him. "Obviously, the season has been a disappointment so far, and there have been teams asking about players. Also, we've been asking about players," Jordan said, with the NBA's trade deadline looming Feb. 8. "We ask teams who they like on our roster and they always say Kemba. "It's not like we are shopping him. We would not just give him up. I love Kemba Walker. I would not trade him for anything but an All-Star player." "I certainly haven't given up on our best player. He's done a hell of a job of turning himself into an All-Star."

Ignoring the super odd use of the phrase, "we bred him," this is pretty standard stuff from an owner. Regardless of how hard the Hornets are working to move Walker, Jordan certainly isn't going to come out and say anything but what he said.

For one, his comments help to stabilize the situation in the locker room, which could easily fall apart amidst such public reports. And two, it lets other teams know that they're going to have to pry Walker from the Hornets with a stellar offer.

Other than that, there really isn't much to discuss in regards to Jordan's comments.