Michael Jordan issues statement in support of NBA players exercising free speech

President Donald Trump's decision to rescind an offer to the Warriors to visit the White House in celebration of their NBA championship, coupled with his comments ripping the NFL for not taking harsh action on players protesting during the national anthem, injected him squarely into the sports world, and the latter remarks made him the subject of protests across the NFL on Sunday.

Football players chose to demonstrate in a number of ways, some by kneeling and others by remaining in the locker room. NBA star LeBron James did so via social media. And Hornets owner and NBA great Michael Jordan joined the discussion as well, telling the Charlotte Observer that he is in full support of those who wish to exercise their First Amendment rights.

"One of the fundamental rights this country is founded on was freedom of speech, and we have a long tradition of nonviolent, peaceful protest," Jordan said in a statement to the newspaper. "Those who exercise the right to peacefully express themselves should not be demonized or ostracized.

"At a time of increasing divisiveness and hate in this country, we should be looking for ways to work together and support each other and not create more division.

"I support Commissioner Adam Silver, the NBA, its players and all those who wish to exercise their right to free speech."

Jordan is not the only former great to weigh in on the conversation. NBA legend and TV analyst Charles Barkley also weighed in on the NFL Today, saying he was embarrassed by the president and for his home state.

"The president of the United States should never use the word SOB. That's just 100 percent inappropriate. I'm embarrassed because he said the speech in Alabama and got a rousing reception when he said those things. So it hurts me that those ignorant folks in Alabama would applaud something so stupid."

In a story earlier this week, the Warriors had not yet decided to visit the White House. Curry later said he would skip the ceremony to make a statement, which elicited the harsh response from Trump.