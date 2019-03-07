Michael Jordan joined in on congratulating LeBron James for passing M.J. on all-time scoring list

James' next target is now Kobe Bryant, but he has a ways to go

LeBron James made history by passing Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list Wednesday. He finished the night with 32,311 points, surpassing Jordan's 32,292. James is now 1,332 points away from Kobe Bryant, a Laker legend, and 6,076 off from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA record.

Naturally, plenty of people wanted to congratulate James on the record, as the Lakers continue to hunt for the playoffs in the Western Conference.

Among those people? His Airness himself -- albeit through a statement.

James himself credited Jordan for a lot of his success after the game.

Magic Johnson also congratulated James on his career.

Some of James' old teammates also congratulated him.

And his newest teammate, 2 Chainz -- whose latest album, Rap or Go To the League, was executive-produced by James -- also weighed in after sitting courtside for the game.

It's a huge milestone for James, who grew up idolizing Jordan. While he undoubtedly has bigger things in mind, passing arguably the best pure scorer in NBA history in points is a major accomplishment. Now, however, all eyes turn down the stretch for the Lakers as they try to fight for a postseason spot.

