Michael Jordan joined in on congratulating LeBron James for passing M.J. on all-time scoring list

LeBron James made history by passing Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list Wednesday. He finished the night with 32,311 points, surpassing Jordan's 32,292. James is now 1,332 points away from Kobe Bryant, a Laker legend, and 6,076 off from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA record.

Naturally, plenty of people wanted to congratulate James on the record, as the Lakers continue to hunt for the playoffs in the Western Conference.

Among those people? His Airness himself -- albeit through a statement.

Hornets owner Michael Jordan issues brief statement on LeBron James passing him on the NBA’s all-time scoring list: “I want to congratulate LeBron on achieving another great milestone during his amazing career.” — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) March 7, 2019

James himself credited Jordan for a lot of his success after the game.

“You guys have no idea what MJ did for me and my friends growing up. ... I thank MJ more than he would ever know."



—@KingJames after passing Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list pic.twitter.com/qBhXihINpi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 7, 2019

Magic Johnson also congratulated James on his career.

Congratulations to @KingJames for passing Michael Jordan’s 32,292 points to become fourth leading scorer of all-time! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 7, 2019

Some of James' old teammates also congratulated him.

We talked about this being a possibility and now it’s a reality. WoW! Congrts my friend. You’re not finish nor are you done but take this one in. That’s Jordan you jus passed. @kingjames… https://t.co/aMgUe8yM4w — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 7, 2019

CONGRATULATIONS @KingJames .!! NOTHING BUT RESPECT MY BROTHER.! 🙏🏾💯👊🏾 — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) March 7, 2019

And his newest teammate, 2 Chainz -- whose latest album, Rap or Go To the League, was executive-produced by James -- also weighed in after sitting courtside for the game.

Congrats @kingjames on passing MJ all time leading scoring 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 @ Staples Center https://t.co/Qq7M2I8vg5 — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) March 7, 2019

It's a huge milestone for James, who grew up idolizing Jordan. While he undoubtedly has bigger things in mind, passing arguably the best pure scorer in NBA history in points is a major accomplishment. Now, however, all eyes turn down the stretch for the Lakers as they try to fight for a postseason spot.