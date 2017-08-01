Michael Jordan: LaVar Ball couldn't beat me one-on-one 'if I was one-legged'

Michael Jordan is largely considered to be the greatest player in NBA history, but that didn't stop LaVar Ball from coming out and saying he could beat Jordan in a game of one on one. Ball's outspokenness is nothing new and Jordan has for the most part stayed quiet when it comes to Ball.

However, while doing a Q&A session, Jordan was asked about Ball's claim and he decided to shut the whole thing down. Not only did he say Ball couldn't beat him one-on-one, but he brought up his pitiful college numbers and said he could beat him with a one-leg handicap. Ouch.

"You got to understand the source. I think he played college, maybe? "He averaged 2.2 points a game. Really? "It doesn't deserve a response, but I'ma give it to you because you asked the question. "I don't think he could beat me if I was one-legged." h/t Slam

Jordan obviously considers anything Ball says not worth of his attention, but since it was a Q&A session he'd be a bad host for not answering what was asked of him. Not that Jordan's answer should be of any surprise. Someone doesn't earn the title of greatest ever with a lack of confidence in their game -- especially when it involves someone that is more known for running their mouth than anything else.