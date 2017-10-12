Michael Jordan not a fan of today's NBA superteam era: It's going to hurt the league

Michael Jordan loves cigars. So much, in fact, that he's going to grace the cover of Cigar Aficionado magazine's 25th anniversary edition. In what seems like a pretty standard basketball interview with the magazine, Jordan spoke about how he has no patience for coaching, his thoughts on the greatest basketball players ever and how he smokes six cigars a day (yes, seriously).

Jordan, despite absolutely dominating the 90s, also spoke about the current state of parity in the NBA and says he's a little worried about the era of superteams in the league.

Michael Jordan expresses major concerns over NBA's Superteam era in a Cigar Aficionado cover story: "28 teams that are going to be garbage" pic.twitter.com/zf68TWCUxW — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 12, 2017

"I think it's going to hurt the overall aspect of the league from a competitive standpoint. You're going to have one or two teams that are going to be great, and another 28 teams that are going to be garbage. Or they're going to have a tough time surviving in the business environment."

It's interesting to see Jordan of all people take this stance. His Bulls teams were the exact opposite of parity and some of the most dominant teams in NBA history. However, now that he's the owner of a smaller franchise it makes sense he'd feel this way. He wants to win and right now, but as the NBA is currently constructed, it makes it difficult for his Hornets to win.