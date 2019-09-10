Michael Jordan pledges $1 million to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas
Michael Jordan said he is devastated by what the storm did to the island
contributed to the relief effortsNBA legend and Charlotte Hornets chairman Michael Jordan is using his platform to help those in need following Hurricane Dorian.
He says what the islands have gone through has been devastating to watch and he plans to not only donate $1 million to assist in clean-up efforts, but will monitor the lasting impacts as well. He plans to work with the non-profits he chooses on aiding the Bahamas. The Hornets shared a statement from Jordan regarding the donation.
The Hall Of Famer said:
"I am devastated to see the destruction that Hurricane Dorian has brought to the Bahamas, where I own property and visit frequently. My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones. As the recovery and relief efforts continue, I will be tracking the situation closely and working to identify non-profit agencies where the funds will have the most impact. The Bahamian people are strong and resilient and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm."
The Bahamas were impacted by the Category 5 storm earlier this month and it left behind destruction and damage. According to CBS News, the death toll as of Monday was at 45 but that number is expected to "skyrocket" once more rescue teams reach the island.
Other NBA figures have also contributed to the relief efforts. Sacramento Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield and Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, both from the Bahamas, have made $100,000 donations to help relief efforts.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 FIBA World Cup schedule, scores
Team USA is among the teams playing in the quarterfinal round
-
Kanter wins WWE 24/7 Championship
The former New York Knick had fun with the Madison Square Garden crowd
-
Report: Contenders will wait on Iguodala
The veteran forward wants a buyout, but the Grizzlies are not willing to give him one at this...
-
Cavs broadcaster Fred McLeod dies at 67
The Cavaliers and the entire NBA received some tragic news on Monday
-
Report: Grizzlies won't buy out Iguodala
Iguodala was traded to the Grizzlies earlier this offseason
-
NBA says goodbye to 'ninja' headbands
NBA players latest on-court headband trend will no longer be allowed on the court