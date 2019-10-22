Michael Jordan says Steph Curry isn't a Hall of Famer 'yet' -- but let's assume he was being literal

Michael Jordan is a known hater, and I mean that with the utmost respect. This is one of the proudest, most driven athletes the world has ever seen, and as such, getting a compliment out of him when it comes to anyone people might deign to even loosely mention in the same breath of greatness is quite the chore.

On that note, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is not as great as Michael Jordan was. Let's be clear about that. But some of his impact numbers do look pretty similar to Mike's. Even Curry's own coach, Steve Kerr, who played and won titles with Jordan with the Chicago Bulls, has talked about Curry in the same breath as Jordan in terms of their unparalleled ability to scare opposing defenses to death. You can just imagine the annoyance of a guy like Jordan hearing this piddly little 3-point shooter is somehow in his same gravity.

Given that context, it perhaps shouldn't be a surprise that Jordan recently said on the "Today" show that Curry is a great player, but "not a Hall of Famer yet."

This would, at first glance, appear to be an ultra-competitive dude flat-out refusing to anoint another great player out of sheer stubbornness. Either that, or Jordan is as bad at evaluating other players as he was great at destroying them. But personally, I think we have to give Jordan the benefit of the doubt that he was actually being literal here, that he was simply saying Curry isn't, at present, in the Hall of Fame, which is true.

We have to assume this, because the idea that Michael Jordan, or anyone for that matter, might actually believe Stephen Curry's Hall of Fame resume is still inadequate is just too ridiculous to entertain. Listen, Steph Curry could never set foot on a basketball court again and he would be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. This isn't even up for debate.

He's a three-time NBA champion. He's a two-time MVP, one of which came courtesy of the only unanimous vote in league history. He led his team to an NBA record 73 regular-season wins. He's won a scoring title. He's a six-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA player. He holds the record for single-season 3-pointers made with 402, which is just stupid. He is one of nine players in history to log a 50-40-90 shooting season while playing in at least 60 games. Even better, he is one of three players in history to go 50-45-90 while playing in more than 31 games.

Curry has the second-highest offensive box plus/minus in history, just behind LeBron James and just ahead of, you guessed it, Michael Jordan. He has the third-most 3-point makes in history, courtesy of pace that will obliterate Ray Allen's career record in short order. He is, pretty simply, the greatest shooter to ever play and probably, at least, the second-best point guard in history behind Magic Johnson.

So, yes, he's already a Hall of Fame lock. Jordan has to know this. Again, we're just going to assume that he was being literal and saying Steph Curry isn't in the Hall of Fame yet, which technically he isn't. Regardless of what Curry does from this point forward, that will change the first second he becomes eligible.