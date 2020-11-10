On November 10, the Blu-ray gift set of the wildly popular and Emmy-winning Michael Jordan documentary dropped, meaning basketball fans will get even more exclusive footage from the GOAT's career. There will be over four hours of bonus footage in the release.

One of the bonus features is an uncut version of "Sunday Conversation" with Stuart Scott and Michael Jordan from June of 1998.

We've all debated whether there will be another M.J., but in this sit down we get to see Jordan himself have the conversation.

Scott asks Jordan if he thinks other players should get the label of "the next Jordan."

Jordan says:

"It's not fair, you know, but it's a standard of measurement. When I came in, [it was] Dr. J. It's just a standard of measurement to compare to. But there's never going to be another Michael Jordan."

He continues, saying, "There's never going to be another Dr. J. Magic Johnson. Larry Bird. Now, there's gonna be a Kobe Bryant, there's gonna be a Grant Hill, Anfernee Hardaway. These guys are going to have similar traits, it's how they manifest those traits to be the best basketball player."

Jordan says the fans know better than to jump to these types of conclusions.

"No matter what the league does, in terms of trying to promote, you can't fool the consumer, you can't fool the fans. So I mean, the game is going to say, he's the next, whoever," No. 23 said. "Your game is going to have to evolve to that label the league is trying to promote you with. It's a danger to that because the credibility of the game could take a hit."

The box set will include other exclusive interviews as well as "Game 6: The Movie," and more.