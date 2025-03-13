If you have ever wanted to own a Cheeto that looks like Michael Jordan, you now have that chance. A Cheeto shaped like the famous Jumpman logo is up for auction at Goldin.

After a Charizard-shaped Cheeto sold for a whopping $87,840 recently, Goldin decided to put this Jordan-esque snack up for auction. The Jumpman Cheeto isn't necessarily commanding Cheeto-zard prices, but it has two bids with the current highest sitting at $275.

According to Goldin, the Cheeto sits in a three-inch case to protect it from the air and hungry mouth.

"The reverse of the case is designed like a collectible card, highlighting Jordan's accomplishments from his illustrious career," Goldin writes in the description. "The Cheeto itself is positioned against a backdrop of the iconic photograph that inspired the world-renowned logo."

Those hoping to get in on the bidding have some time. There are still 16 days left before the auction closes, and it'll be interesting to see just how high the price climbs on this cheesy piece of Jordan memorabilia.

While this is one of the more unique pieces of Jordan memorabilia to go up for auction, anything associated with him can fetch lucrative prices. Last year, an autographed 2003-04 Logoman card sold for a record $2.928 million.