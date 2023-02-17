On the eve of Michael Jordan's 60th birthday, a pair of his game-worn Jordan 8's sold for a total of $192,000 the PWCC Marketplace auction. He wore the sneakers during Game 4 of the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals -- a pivotal game in which the Chicago Bulls topped the New York Knicks on their way to a third-straight NBA championsip.

The size 13 Jordan VIIIs feature his iconic number "23" in white, outlined by red, on the lace guards. Scuffs appear on the surface of each sneaker, but they show relatively light wear as they were only used in a single game. Jordan signed both shoes with a silver marker. They come with letters of authenticity from PSA, Beckett, and SIA, as well as an SIA photo match.

It's no surprise to see the sneakers were such a hot item as Jordan dropped 54 points in Game 4 along with six rebounds and two steals to lift his team to a 105-95 win. The Bulls entered the game down 2-1 in the series against the Knicks. Chicago would eventually advance to the NBA Finals and beat the Phoenix Suns for what became the Bulls' first three-peat. Jordan was named Finals MVP for the third consecutive year.

Getty Images

Also as part of the package is a letter from Robert Scarpetti, a retired Chicago police detective who was part of Jordan's personal security detail from 1984-1995. Scarpetti wrote that he received the shoes directly from Jordan.

The sneakers went up for auction on PWCC Marketplace on Feb. 2, and according to a spokesperson there were some heated bidding wars and those interested "truly went OFF near auction close."

"Jordan played a monster game in these shoes that Chicago desperately needed to keep their three-peat hopes alive," said PWCC Manager of Memorabilia Nick Cepero in a statement. "It's rare to find a game-worn and autographed pair of Jordan's shoes, especially from a game as big as this one. These are a grail item for any memorabilia collector and fan of the GOAT."

Jordan retired for good in 2003 after earning six NBA championship rings, six NBA Finals MVP awards, five NBA MVP awards and 14 All-Star appearances along with many other accolades.