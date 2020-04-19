Michael Jordan 'The Last Dance' documentary: Watch 10-part series, live stream, TV, dates, uncensored version

There was already a massive fervor generating for the Michael Jordan documentary, "The Last Dance," which focuses on the Chicago Bulls' 1997-98 season but also goes in depth on Jordan's legendary career. With the entire nation quarantined, however, the anticipation has swelled considerably -- so much that ESPN has chosen to air the documentary starting this Sunday, moving up significantly from its originally scheduled June air date.

The documentary promises to deliver never-before-seen footage and anecdotes from Jordan's former coaches, teammates and friends, along with unprecedented access to No. 23 himself, who is notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to media. Jordan has already said he's worried that the documentary will make him look like a "horrible guy," so you know there's going to be some juicy details and interactions with teammates. We already know he once punched Steve Kerr in the face during practice, so there might be even wilder stories in the doc.

The 10-part series will be shown with two back-to-back hour-long episodes every Sunday for the next five weeks, and will be a shared experience for NBA fans eager for basketball after video game and HORSE tournaments have fallen a bit short. Here's how to watch "The Last Dance" on TV (both censored and uncensored) and how to live stream each episode.

'The Last Dance' Schedule

Sunday, April 19, 9 p.m. ET -- Episodes 1 and 2

-- Episodes 1 and 2 Sunday, April 26, 9 p.m. ET -- Episodes 3 and 4

-- Episodes 3 and 4 Sunday, May 3, 9 p.m. ET -- Episodes 5 and 6

-- Episodes 5 and 6 Sunday, May 10, 9 p.m. ET -- Episodes 7 and 8

-- Episodes 7 and 8 Sunday, May 17, 9 p.m. ET -- Episodes 9 and 10

*Encore showings of the previous week's episodes will air at 7 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream

TV: ESPN (censored version will air simultaneously on ESPN2)

ESPN (censored version will air simultaneously on ESPN2) Live stream (U.S.): WatchESPN.com, ESPN app

WatchESPN.com, ESPN app Live stream (International): Netflix (episodes made available five hours after broadcast time)

Uncensored version

The documentary that runs on ESPN will feature "strong adult language," while an alternate, edited version of each episode will run simultaneously on ESPN2. Here is ESPN's statement on the matter: