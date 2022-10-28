One of Michael Jordan's 2002-2003 Washington Wizards shooting shirts was sold in a private sale for $900,000, Sotheby's announced Friday. The auction house said that specific shirt was the same one Jordan wore when leaving the court for the last time in his NBA career on April 16, 2003.

Jordan retired at the age of 40 for the third and final time. While he spent most of his career with the Chicago Bulls, Jordan's last stop was with the Wizards from 2001-2003.

His last game was against the Philadelphia 76ers at First Union Center, now known as Wells Fargo Center. Jordan registered 15 points, four rebounds and four assists that. His team took a 107-87 loss, but the crowd didn't seem to care. Jordan got a three minute standing ovation to honor a career filled with achievements, including six championship rings and 14 All-Star appearances.

Jordan, now the owner of Charlotte Hornets, cemented his legacy as one of the greatest athletes of all time, and the price tag of his memorabilia shows just how much people think he is worth. A signed game worn Wizards jersey from the 2001-2002 season sold at Sotheby's for $35,000 in July 2020. A decent amount of money, but nothing compared to some other items. Last year, an autographed 1997-98 Upper Deck card that features his game-used jersey sold for $2.7 million at Goldin Auctions.

In September, a Bulls jersey he wore for Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals sold for $10.1 million at Sotheby's, which broke the record for most expensive game-worn sports memorabilia ever sold.