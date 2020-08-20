You will never be able to drive the lane like Michael Jordan but you can now drive pretty much anywhere else like MJ. That's because the 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser that was once owned by Jordan is now up for auction on eBay, and it can be yours if your pockets are deep enough.

Not only was the car previously owned by Jordan, it was recently featured in "The Last Dance" -- the 10-part documentary series about Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls dynasty that aired on ESPN earlier this year. In the series, Jordan can be seen driving the exact car that's now up for auction.

Jordan sold the car years ago but it was recently acquired by the Beverly Hills Car Club, which has sent it to auction. With the market for Jordan memorabilia skyrocketing in wake of the popular docu-series, it's a savvy move to put the car on the block right now.

After starting the bidding at just $23 (ha, get it?), the BHCC initially said they were expecting it to be sold for around $100,000. However, over 175 total bids have already pushed the auction price over $200,000 with plenty of time to go before Sunday's closing.

The navy blue Benz has about 157,000 miles on it and includes some luxurious features that were considered fancy at the time (power windows, heated seats and air conditioning). According to the BHCC's description of the vehicle, Jordan's name still shows up on the dash when the car is turned on.