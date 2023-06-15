The sneakers worn by Michael Jordan during his "Flu Game" in the 1997 NBA Finals sold for $1.38 million, including buyer's premium, at an auction on Wednesday. According to a report by ESPN, the sneakers, worn during Game 5 of the Finals, were sold by collectibles marketplace Goldin.

After putting up 38 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists for the Bulls while allegedly suffering from food poisoning, Jordan had given his signed sneakers to Preston Truman, a ball boy for the Utah Jazz who had earned Jordan's favor by bringing him applesauce before games.

The sneakers remained in Truman's possession for 15 years until 2013, when he consigned them to be sold by Grey Flannel Auctions. The sneakers proceeded to sell for $104,765 -- then a record for game-worn shoes -- before appreciating in value by over 1,200% over the next decade.

While the sale of Jordan's "Flu Game" sneakers broke the million dollar threshold, the sale price fell short of the all-time record for a game-worn pair of sneakers.

That distinction belongs to the Air Jordan XIII Breds that Jordan wore in the second half of Game 2 of the 1998 NBA FInals, which sold for $2.238 million in April.