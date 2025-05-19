A Chicago Bulls jersey and shorts worn by Michael Jordan during the 1992-93 season sold for $2.6 million at auction, according to Heritage Auctions.

The jersey and shorts combination were worn during Jordan's final season before he announced his first retirement. The pair of items were photo-matched to what Jordan wore in 17 regular-season games during that campaign, which was the year the Bulls won their third consecutive NBA title.

Per Heritage Auctions, both the jersey and shorts possess "monumental game wear far exceeding any Jordan" memorabilia that has previously hit the auction block.

In addition, the jersey is being described as softer than most pieces of game-worn Jordan memorabilia after "repeated cycles of sweaty wear and laundering" along with loose threads. The drawstring of the shorts even turned pink after dye leaked onto it during the washing process.

Previously, a Jordan jersey, not including a pair of shorts, sold for $10.1 million in 2022, and it was worn in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. A Jordan jersey from the 1996-97 campaign also previously sold for $4.6 million.

Following the 1992-93 season, Jordan eventually returned to the sport for the 1994-95 season and helped the Bulls win three more NBA titles.