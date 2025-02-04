NBA legend Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, was arrested in Florida after he got his vehicle stuck on train tracks in the early hours of Tuesday. Marcus Jordan is being charged with DUI, cocaine possession and resisting arrest without violence.

The 34-year-old was arrested just before 2 a.m. in Maitland, Fla., and according to the affidavit first obtained by local media outlets, police said the vehicle had just fled from a traffic stop initiated by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Jordan reportedly said he got stuck after making a wrong turn. The front of his car was covered in rocks, the tires buried almost halfway and the back bumper was damaged.

Officers asked Jordan and the unnamed passenger to get out of the vehicle to avoid the risk of getting hit by an oncoming train, but they didn't step out until the officers officially ordered them to do so. There was a train heading that direction approximately 10 minutes away, according to the police report.

The officers who encountered Jordan said he had "red bloodshot and glassy eyes" and there was a smell of alcohol coming from the Lamborghini SUV. Jordan allegedly admitted he had "some drinks" while spending time at "a few venues in Winter Park and Casselberry." However, he "repeated he was not over the legal limit." He was arrested after the officers conducted field sobriety exercises.

Police also found a "clear plastic baggie with a white powdery substance" in one of his pockets. The substance later tested positive for cocaine.

According to the arrest report, Jordan refused to cooperate when taken to the patrol vehicle. He also refused to provide breath samples at the DUI center. Jordan was booked into the Orange County Jail, posted bond and was released just before noon on Tuesday.

Neither Jordan nor any members of his family have spoken out since the arrest.