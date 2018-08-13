Michael Porter Jr. feeling 'no pain' after back surgery and hopes to be ready for the Nuggets' opener

Following an abbreviated freshman season at Missouri due to back surgery, Michael Porter Jr. slipped all the way to No. 14 in the 2018 NBA Draft. Once expected to be perhaps the No. 1 pick, teams at the top of the draft were too nervous about his medical reports and the chances for future injury. In fact, there were reports ahead of the draft that he might even have to sit out the entire 2018-19 season.

Porter, however, has maintained that he expects to play in his rookie season, and reiterated that belief during the recent rookie photoshoot. Despite undergoing a second back surgery in July to alleviate some problems caused by a bulging disc, Porter says he is pain free and hopes to be ready for the start of the season. Via ESPN:

Porter told ESPN on Sunday at the NBA's annual rookie photo shoot that, "I finally feel, like, good," and he is hoping to be ready for game action around the time the season tips in mid-October. "I don't have a date but I'm hoping to be back for the beginning of the year. Gotta heal up, but I feel great," Porter said. "I'm able to get on the court a little bit right now, do some different things. But my rehab has definitely been very conservative. They're really taking it easy with me, being patient with me." "[Doctors originally] only thought one of [the bulging disks] was symptomatic," said Porter. "They went in and fixed that one. Turns out that both were symptomatic. So my first surgery helped a lot but didn't fix the entire problem. Now that they did this one, I've got no pain or anything. I'm excited."

It is certainly good news that Porter is pain-free, but it would be somewhat surprising if he was suiting up on opening night. Now, we don't have access to the medical information that the Nuggets do, and aren't in there working with him every day; perhaps he really could be ready to go.

However, all signs point to the Nuggets taking the slow, cautious route with him. He's now had two back surgeries in less than a year, which is not good for anyone, let alone a 19-year-old athlete who's supposed to be performing at an elite level. Plus, the Nuggets expect to be a playoff team and don't exactly need to rush their lottery out there to sell tickets or try to win games. And on top of all that, Paul Millsap and Trey Lyles have the power forward spot covered, so it's not like Porter was in line for tons of minutes out of the gate anyway.