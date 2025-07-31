The New York Knicks and star forward Mikal Bridges have agreed to a four-year, $150 million contract extension, according to ESPN. The deal includes a player option for the 2029-30 season and a trade kicker, giving Bridges added flexibility and long-term security as he continues his prime years.

Bridges, 28, joined the Knicks last offseason in a blockbuster trade from the Brooklyn Nets, reuniting him with former Villanova teammates, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, already on New York's roster. Known for his elite perimeter defense and versatile offensive skillset, Bridges averaged 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in a career-high 37 minutes per game last season with the Knicks, starting all 82 regular season games and 18 postseason games as New York made a run to the Eastern Conference finals but ultimately fell in six games to the Indiana Pacers.

The extension comes slightly below Bridges' maximum eligible amount of $156.1 million, according to CBS Sports' Sam Quinn, reflecting his willingness to take a modest discount to give the Knicks financial flexibility. The $37.5 million in average annual salary ranks him fourth on the Knicks' payroll behind Karl-Anthony Towns ($55.1 million), OG Anunoby ($42.5 million) and Brunson ($39.1 million). This move is likely designed to help New York continue shaping its roster and add key pieces to strengthen its bid as championship contenders in the years to come.

Bridges was a key contributor to the Knicks' recent success, helping the team reach the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since the 1999-2000 campaign. Despite the deep postseason run, the Knicks fired coach Tom Thibodeau after the season and replaced him with Mike Brown.

In addition to resigning Bridges and bringing in Brown, the Knicks signed guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Guerschon Yabusele this offseason.

Before joining the Knicks, Bridges established himself as one of the NBA's premier two-way wings over nearly five seasons with the Phoenix Suns and almost two seasons with the Nets. Selected 10th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, Bridges quickly earned a reputation for his lockdown perimeter defense, landing a spot on the NBA All-Defensive First Team in 2022. His length and versatility were key factors in the Suns' rise to contention, highlighted by their run to the 2021 NBA Finals.

On offense, Bridges has been a consistent scoring presence and a reliable outside shooter -- 37.1% for his career from long distance. During the 2022-23 season, split between the Suns and Nets, he posted a career-high 20.1 points per game. In February 2023, Bridges was traded to Brooklyn in a blockbuster deal that sent superstar Kevin Durant to Phoenix.

The following summer, the Knicks gave up a huge haul of picks -- five first-rounders, a first-round pick swap, and a second -- to acquire Bridges. Now they have him under contract for years to come.