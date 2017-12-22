Mike Conley gives Christmas surprise to Grizzlies fan after emotional video
The Memphis guard got in the holiday spirit and made one fan's day
There are still a few days left until Christmas, but one Memphis Grizzlies fan is already having herself quite a holiday.
That fan, Allison Schweizer, recently received an autographed Mike Conley shirt as a gift. Judging from her reaction, which was filmed and posted on Twitter, Conley appears to be her favorite player. Either that or she gets very emotional when it comes to Christmas gifts.
The Grizzlies' official Twitter account shared the video, and Conley himself got to see it. Then, in a pretty cool move, Conley got in the holiday spirit and doubled down, offering to host Allison at an upcoming Grizz game.
Unfortunately we don't know how emotional she got upon receiving that invitation, but we do know that she accepted the offer.
Stuff like this is always cool to see, and something tells me Allison is going to have a good time at the game -- though she might want to bring some tissues.
-
Kuzma matches Jerry West's rookie feat
After 27 points on Friday night, Kuzma has scored at least 25 points in three straight gam...
-
Harden rips refs after ejection
Harden became the first player since Kobe Bryant in 2007 to score 50 points in back-to-back...
-
Harden has back-to-back 50-point games
Harden dropped 51 points, but was ejected in the Rockets' loss to the Clippers
-
Fox has partial quad tear, out 2 weeks
Fox will be re-evaluated after two weeks
-
NBA Friday scores, highlights, updates
We have all the latest scores, highlights and news from NBA's Friday games
-
Devin Booker is Suns' young shining star
At only 21 years old, the talented guard has turned a real corner in his third season
Add a Comment