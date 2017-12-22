Mike Conley gives Christmas surprise to Grizzlies fan after emotional video

There are still a few days left until Christmas, but one Memphis Grizzlies fan is already having herself quite a holiday.

That fan, Allison Schweizer, recently received an autographed Mike Conley shirt as a gift. Judging from her reaction, which was filmed and posted on Twitter, Conley appears to be her favorite player. Either that or she gets very emotional when it comes to Christmas gifts.

The Grizzlies' official Twitter account shared the video, and Conley himself got to see it. Then, in a pretty cool move, Conley got in the holiday spirit and doubled down, offering to host Allison at an upcoming Grizz game.

How would you like to be my guest at a Grizz game @Sunshine5031 ?? Merry Christmas! https://t.co/aS1sXrbumz — Mike Conley (@mconley11) December 21, 2017

Unfortunately we don't know how emotional she got upon receiving that invitation, but we do know that she accepted the offer.

I WOULD LOVE TO — Allison Schweizer (@Sunshine5031) December 21, 2017

Stuff like this is always cool to see, and something tells me Allison is going to have a good time at the game -- though she might want to bring some tissues.