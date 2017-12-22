Mike Conley gives Christmas surprise to Grizzlies fan after emotional video

The Memphis guard got in the holiday spirit and made one fan's day

There are still a few days left until Christmas, but one Memphis Grizzlies fan is already having herself quite a holiday. 

That fan, Allison Schweizer, recently received an autographed Mike Conley shirt as a gift. Judging from her reaction, which was filmed and posted on Twitter, Conley appears to be her favorite player. Either that or she gets very emotional when it comes to Christmas gifts. 

The Grizzlies' official Twitter account shared the video, and Conley himself got to see it. Then, in a pretty cool move, Conley got in the holiday spirit and doubled down, offering to host Allison at an upcoming Grizz game. 

Unfortunately we don't know how emotional she got upon receiving that invitation, but we do know that she accepted the offer.

Stuff like this is always cool to see, and something tells me Allison is going to have a good time at the game -- though she might want to bring some tissues.

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories