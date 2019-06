Mike Conley trade rumors: Grizzlies 'intensifying' talks to move veteran guard; Jazz are front-runners, per report

The Memphis Grizzlies secured the rights to the No. 2 overall pick in the highly hyped 2019 NBA Draft, and they are reportedly locked in on Murray State point guard Ja Morant.

Morant projects to be Memphis' point guard of the future, and with that in mind, the organization is looking to move its present point guard, Mike Conley. While Conley could certainly provide Morant with a veteran mentor, the Grizzlies apparently feel as though they would be better served by moving him for some return assets that would help jump-start their rebuild around Morant and second-year forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

With that in mind, the Grizzlies are "intensifying" talks about moving Conley, and the Utah Jazz are the front-runner, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Grizzlies and Jazz have previously engaged in discussions centered around Conley, but were ultimately unable to come to an agreement. Perhaps that will change this time around. On that note, Tony Jones of The Athletic reported that Derrick Favors is not a part of any negotiations between the Jazz and Grizzlies, but notes that could change.

Though Conley comes with a hefty price tag (he's owed $67 million over the next two seasons), the veteran guard still has no shortage of suitors. In addition to the Jazz, the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat are among the teams expected to pursue a trade for Conley over the offseason, according to a report from the Sporting News. For Memphis, the top priority in any potential trade involving Conley is the bounty it would collect in return.

From the Sporting News:

"The Jazz, as has been reported by Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, could reignite their push to trade for Conley after nearly doing so at the deadline in February. But the Grizzlies are looking to add quality draft picks, and this year's pick from Utah is No. 23 - with the Jazz's core of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, it's hard to imagine the Jazz picking in the top 20 anytime soon. League sources told Sporting News this week that one team to watch in the Conley hunt is Miami, which is waiting on Goran Dragic's decision on his $19 million player option for next year. Heat president Pat Riley has long coveted Conley - Miami was interested in signing Conley before he re-signed with Memphis three years ago - and still wants to bring him to South Florida. ... One last potential suitor is the Mavericks, who would like to be a player in free agency but are wary that some of their top targets - Khris Middleton, Tobias Harris - increasingly look as though they'll re-sign with their current teams. Dallas could still add a player through a trade, however. Like the Heat, the Mavs were very interested in signing Conley three years ago. Because he is a good perimeter shooter who can play off the ball and defend, Conley would be a good fit next to rookie star Luka Doncic."

The Grizzlies are the only organization that Conley has suited up for over the course of his career, as they drafted him with the fourth overall pick in the 2007 draft. He is the organization's all-time leader in several categories, including games played, points, assists and steals.

At 31, Conley's best days in the NBA are likely behind him, but he is still a quality, starting-caliber player, and one who can continue to contribute. In 70 games for the Grizzlies last season, Conley averaged 21.1 points, 6.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.5 minutes of action per game.