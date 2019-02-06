Mike Conley trade rumors: Utah's final offer included draft picks, expiring deals; Memphis demanded Dante Exum

The NBA trade deadline is less than 24 hours away and the Utah Jazz have given their final offer for Mike Conley.

As the Jazz continue their hot pursuit of the Memphis Grizzlies point guard, their final trade package offer consists of a couple of draft picks along with expiring contracts -- but they refuse to offer point guard Dante Exum in any deal for Conley, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic.

Utah's final offer to the Grizzlies for Mike Conley, per @Tjonesonthenba on the show: First-round pick, second-round pick, and expirings, dollar for dollar. Grizzlies asked for Exum and were told no. — John Martin (@JohnMartin929) February 6, 2019

As far as the expiring contract players are concerned, it appears the Jazz's Ricky Rubio and Derrick Favors would have been included in this proposed deal for Conley, according to Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News.

"Derrick Favors' camp has been in touch with the Jazz, and to their understanding, the trade rumors are real with him and Rubio being linked to a Mike Conley Jr. deal. However, both players are still here in Utah and remain focused on the Suns tonight until further notice."

The Grizzlies have shopped Conley along with Marc Gasol in advance of the trade deadline. The Grizzlies have one of the worst records in the Western Conference and it's clear they need to start rebuilding by trading two of the cornerstones of the franchise for the past decade ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Thunder (8 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on).

Trade talks involving Gasol being sent to the Charlotte Hornets have seemingly lost some steam, but teams remain in pursuit of Conley. Outside of the Jazz, the Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors have shown extreme interest, with both teams already offering deals for Conley.

The Pistons have reportedly offered Reggie Jackson and a first-round draft pick for Conley. However, the Grizzlies want Luke Kennard and it appears Detroit's front office isn't willing to include him in the deal, according to Jones.

As far as the Raptors are concerned, they have offered All-Star guard Kyle Lowry and promising young big man Jonas Valanciunas in exchange for both Conley and Gasol, according to Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated.

The bottom line is, several contending teams are in pursuit of the veteran point guard. Conley is averaging 20.4 points and 6.4 assists per game this season and has two years left on his deal worth a total $66 million after this year.

This all comes down to what the Grizzlies value as the best possible trade offer as they look to unload their key veterans.