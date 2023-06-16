The Golden State Warriors lost one of the pillars of their dynasty earlier this offseason when longtime general manager Bob Myers stepped down from his post at the end of his contract. Now, we know who will be replacing him. In a press release that was shared on Friday morning, the Warriors announced they are promoting executive vice president of basketball operations Mike Dunleavy to the role of general manager. Kirk Lacob, son of owner Joe Lacob, will also have a larger decision-making role in the front office.

Dunleavy was drafted by the Warriors with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft. He played for them for parts of five seasons in a 15-year NBA career before rejoining the Warriors as a scout in 2018. In only five years, he has now ascended to the role of general manager in Golden State.

Dunleavy won't have much time to get acclimated to his new position. Golden State is coming off of a disappointing second-round loss to the Lakers and is now staring down the barrel of the highest payroll in NBA history once luxury taxes are accounted for. Franchise icon Draymond Green can use his player option to become a free agent, and rumors have suggested that the Warriors will seek a trade for young guard Jordan Poole to help ease their tax burdens.

Fortunately, Dunleavy will have a bit of help as he transitions into his new role. Myers will stick around through the end of his contract on June 30, so he will be involved in any major decisions made before then. In the end, though, Dunleavy will now be expected to shepherd the Warriors through a critical period in franchise history. Whether it is now or later, the dynasty roster built around Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson won't be in place much longer. Eventually, the team will have to transition into whatever is next, and it will be up to Dunleavy to guide them through that process.