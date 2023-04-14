Former Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been suspended 30 games without pay as a result of a domestic violence incident involving the mother of his children, the NBA announced on Friday. However, as Bridges went unsigned for the duration of the 2022-23 season following his arrest, the NBA has decided that 20 games out of those 30 have already been served. He will therefore miss 10 games when he signs a new contract before becoming eligible to return.

Bridges was charged with multiple offenses on June 27, 2022. On Nov. 3, 2022, Bridges entered a plea of no contest to a felony domestic violence charge while the other counts against him were dismissed. Bridges was sentenced to three years of probation.

Bridges was set to become a restricted free agent and sign a lucrative contract last offseason before his arrest. He ultimately did not sign a contract during the season despite ESPN reporting that he was discussing a possible new deal with the Hornets. Charlotte denied those reports. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Lakers and Pistons were among the teams that were monitoring Bridges at the time but neither ultimately signed him to a contract.

Bridges, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, has spent his entire career in Charlotte with the Hornets. He is coming off his best season during the 2021-22 campaign, in which he averaged 20.2 points and seven rebounds per game and competed for the NBA's Most Improved Player award. The Hornets went 27-55 in his absence this season.

Charlotte allowed Bridges' qualifying offer to expire in December but can issue him a new qualifying offer this offseason to maintain his status as a restricted free agent. If the Hornets choose not to do so, he will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.