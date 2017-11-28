Milton Doyle goes for 32 points, stars again for Long Island in win

Milton Doyle, who scored 30 points in Long Island’s win over Canton Sunday, had another big game Tuesday afternoon, scoring 32 points and hitting seven three-pointers in the process as the Nets beat the Grand Rapids Drive, 106-86, at Nassau Coliseum. Long Island is now 6-4.

Doyle is a 6’4” combo guard who played for the Nets in summer league and was among their last cuts in training camp. The Loyola of Chicago product shot 12-of-18 overall and 7-of-10 from three Tuesday, playing 30 minutes in the 11 a.m. start at the Coliseum.

In Doyle’s last two games, he’s scored 62 points, hitting 22-of-36 overall and 13-of-21 from three. He’s now averaging 20.1 points per game, shooting 42.0 percent overall and 34.5 percent from deep. Doyle is not one of the Nets two-way contracts so he can be called up by any NBA team with a roster spot.

Kamari Murphy, a Brooklyn native who played high school ball with Isaiah Whitehead, had another double-double, 12 points and 11 rebounds. He’s now averaging a double-double. Also in double figures for Long Island, power forward J.J. Moore, with 16, small forward Thomas Wimbush with 14 and power forward Kendall Gray, with 11.

As a team, Long Island shot a franchise record .591 (13-of-22) from 3-point range in the win. Long Island led by three, 45-42, at halftime and then outscored the Drive 26-18 in the third quarter to gain momentum.

The Nets never trailed in the second half, doing so in their second straight game, with Doyle leading the way for the Nets in the game’s final period, scoring 12 points (4-of-4 on three’s) in seven minutes as the team outscored Grand Rapids 35-26.

The Nets play their next game on the road, a 7 p.m. ET contest at the Canton Charge on Friday, December 1.

The game started at 11 a.m. to accommodate the Nets “Education Game Day” program.